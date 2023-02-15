New Efforts To Solve Huntersville Cold Case Murder Of Peter Jordan

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. – New efforts are underway to solve a cold case in Huntersville.

The murder of 19-year-old Peter Jordan remains unsolved nearly nine years later.

“He had a big heart. He loved people. He was just a kind person,” says Jordan’s mother Carolyn Averill.

Averill says there’s still a noticeable emptiness in her home.

“He was just a lively kid. Running up and down the stairs, playing with the animals,” she says.

19-year-old Peter Jordan lost his life on February 19, 2014 at the Landings at Northcross Apartments.

The teen was visiting a friend at the complex off Sam Furr Road when someone shot and killed him.

“It’s really heartbreaking because we don’t have the answers. We want the answers. We want people to come forward and say whatever information they have,” Averill says.

This year, investigators are putting new efforts into solving the case.

An electronic billboard on I-77 will flash information about Peter’s case through February 25th.

And a Crime Stoppers reward has been increased from $10,000 to $14,000.

“We’re hopeful. We want to believe there’s a witness or somebody knows something about this case. 100 percent,” says Capt. Bryan Latza, with the Huntersville Police Department.

“We want to see if we can get that person to come forward, that maybe, back nine years ago, they were scared or felt intimidated and didn’t want to come forward. That, maybe now they’ll come forward and talk to us about it,” Latza says.

Witnesses describe a black Chevy Impala, with three or four men inside, speeding away from the scene.

Investigators say they will utilize new tools like genealogy tracing and will do new DNA testing.

All in hopes of bringing some type of closure for Peter’s family.

“It’s hard knowing that, you know, you care for this person and you took on the responsibility of taking care of him and giving him all that he needed, and then someone just comes along and end his life, so young,” Averill says.