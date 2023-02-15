Planned Parenthood Now Offering Vasectomies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Planned Parenthood is expanding its reproductive healthcare services for men. You can now get a scalpel-free vasectomy at some Planned Parenthood locations. Locations in Wisconsin will begin offering the services Thursday. The president of Planned Parenthood Wisconsin said it’s important to expand birth control options to men now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned.

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News Edge contributor Ashley Anderson

Morgan and Ashley also talk about the courtroom scene that played out Wednesday during the sentencing hearing for the 19-year-old Buffalo supermarket shooter. A man lunged at him during the reading of victim impact statements. This week, the Michigan State University shooter killed himself as police closed in. What does justice look like to you: when a criminal ends their life before they’re arrested, or spending their life behind bars?

