Missing Caldwell Co. Woman Found

THE LATEST:

Search crews found 81-year-old Nina “Nu-Nu” Davis this morning, not far from her home. She was conscious and alert.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED (February 14, 2023)

Lenoir, NC — Emergency crews in Caldwell County are looking for 81-year-old Nina “Nu-Nu” Davis.

She disappeared from the Oak Hill Community. She was last seen on Rebel Run in the Granite Falls area of southeastern Caldwell County.

Davis, who has advanced-onset Alzheimer’s Disease, was last seen wearing a black cardigan and blue jeans.

If you’ve seen her, or know where she might be, call the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-758-2324.