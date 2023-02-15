The Talk, Truth & Tea: J. Lo & Ben Get Tatted, Diane Keaton Kisses & Tells

HOLLYWOOD, CA– In this morning’s “Talk, Truth and Tea”, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated their very first Valentine’s Day as husband and wife. Instead of the traditional cards and candies, the couple celebrated the day by getting tattoos. J. Lo got an infiniti sign with the couple’s name written in cursive and Affleck opted for two crossed arrows with each other’s initials.

Legendary actress, Diane Keaton celebrated Valentine’s Day by looking back at some of her on-screen kisses. The actress is known for having some amazing leading men in her career. In her kissing montage, she posted the moment she locked lips with Al Pacino.