Men Receive Special Treatment At Alpha Male Nailcare Salon

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Men are the top priority at Alpha Male Nailcare Salon. Owner, Sheena Pickett, handles men’s hands and feet with extra special care. She’s been beautifying men’s hands and feet for the past 10 years. Men’s grooming is a growing business, whether it’s hair or hands. Alpha Male Nailcare provides a comfortable space where can feel confident about getting some extra special attention and pampering themselves. The salon is inside of a barbershop which makes it so much easier for fellas to become cool with manicures and pedicures. Picket also provides a full stocked bar to help her clients feel relaxed.