Prepare For A Wet Morning Commute

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA — A cold front will move through early Friday which will increase rain chances overnight through Friday morning. Most of the rain will be light to moderate, but isolated pockets of heavy rain are likely especially north of I-85.

The line of showers and storms will slightly weaken as it pushes eastward across the area early Friday. Rain totals will vary between .2 – 1” depending on where the heavy rain falls.

Severe Weather Threat:

We are not expecting severe weather across the WCCB Charlotte area, but isolated thunderstorms are possible. Wind will be strong even outside of thunderstorms with gusts up to 40 mph possible.

With the timing of the cold front being early in the day, temperatures will cool through the day. Our high temperature will occur in the morning.

What’s Next?

Temperatures will be cooler this weekend, but the cool down will not be drastic and it will be brief.