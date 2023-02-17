Charlotte Artist Georgie Nakima Draws On Community For Inspiring Her Art Work

CHARLOTTE, N.C.-

Local Charlotte artist Georgie Nakima reflects on collaborating with other artists to create famous “Black Lives Matter” street mural on Tryon St. in Uptown. Although the mural was created in 2020, some of the lettering is still there serving as a remembrance. “The memories are still there. It was an incredible experience because I feel like you got to see the community come together.” says Nakima.

Nakima is known for her vibrant artwork sprawled across the Queen City. Nakima says it takes a lot of planning to create the perfect masterpiece. ” I plan it out ahead of time. I like to think about the architecture of the building, how it will fit into its environment. A lot of times my work is community oriented. I always think about what the message it’s going to serve, what is the message going to be?”

Every artist has a Muse. Not only does she get inspiration from the community but is motivated by her own history and journey. “My work is rooted in Afrofuturism. I am aiming to highlight heritage and really connect who I am, and my identity.”

You can find Nakima’s artwork on all social media platforms: gardenofjourney