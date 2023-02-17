Friday Night Earthquake Shakes Parts Of The Carolinas

1/3

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA — A magnitude 2.4 earthquake occurred near Jefferson, South Carolina in Chesterfield county at 7:42 PM. This earthquake was shallow so even though it was not strong, there are several reports of people feeling the quake.

The first preliminary report released by The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) recorded the earthquake as a magnitude 3.1. This has since been downgraded to a magnitude 2.4.

Meteorologist Kaitlin Wright says an earthquake of this magnitude is sometimes felt, but does not cause damage.