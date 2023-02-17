Mooresville Native Robinson Enjoying Decades Long Career As WWE Ref

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

Charles Robinson has been involved in professional wrestling since the 1990’s. A Mooresville native, Robinson began watching wrestling as a child – thanks to his Grandma. “We used to go every week; we would have front row seats. My grandmother would get us tickets, it was fantastic. My grandmother hated Flair.”

For Robinson, it was a different story. Robinson just like many, captivated by the Nature Boy Ric Flair’s persona. “I loved everything about the nature boy. He had the hair, money, and of course the women.” Flair is known for his gowns and technical wrestling skills in the ring. Eary in his career, Robinson had the chance to become a side kick so to speak to Flair. Nicknamed “Little Naich.” Walking down the aisle alongside his childhood idol is a memory that will always be cherished. “A dream comes true. Who would have imagined as a junior in high school student doing a talent show that I would be walking the aisle with Flair. Absolute dream comes true.”

Robinson began his career in pro wrestling as a referee after trying out for WCW. From walking the aisle with his idol, to refereeing Flair’s last match- the memories remain. “As I was counting, I was balling like a child. So was Ric, Shawn, it was very emotional.” says Robinson.

Even for WWE hall of famer Shawn Michaels, he remembers being a part of Flair’s last WWE match as well as the amount of respect for Robinson in the sport. “A pure bread stallion when it comes to a ref, there wasn’t anything C

harles would not do. He worked his tail off for you, he is a dude that is respected a lot in this line of work.” said HBK.