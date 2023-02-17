Record Warmth Likely Next Week

1/4

The southeast is getting a reality check this weekend, but the cooler air will be very brief! Record high temperatures will be broken across several cities as warmth dominates the southeastern United States next week.

Charlotte’s record high temperature on 2/22 is 80° which was set back in 2018. The forecast high for next Wednesday (2/22) is 79°.

The record high temperature in Charlotte on 2/23 is 79° set back in 2018. The forecast high for next Thursday (2/23) is 82°. The warmest temperature ever recorded in February is 82°.

While most of the eastern U.S. will experience record warmth, the west prepares for an arctic blast. Wind chills across the northern plains will fall to 30 below zero by Thursday morning.