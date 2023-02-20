Don’t Waste Your Money: IRS Free Tax Filing Program

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Getting ready to file your taxes? If you have used free filing programs in the past, you may be in for a surprise this year.

Both TurboTax and H&R Block left the free file alliance during the pandemic.

You may still be able to file free through them for basic returns, but a 1099 form for gig work may trigger frees on TurboTax.

Bottom Line: if you don’t go in through the IRS website and go directly to the preparer you have used before, you may not get to file completely free.