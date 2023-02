A magnitude 6.3 earthquake rocked southern Turkey near the Syrian border on Monday. This earthquake comes two weeks after the region was devastated by a series of powerful quakes. The earlier earthquakes killed roughly 44,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

Officials say hundreds of people are injured. Rescuers are looking for survivors once again.

Note: The preliminary report was a magnitude 6.4. This has been adjusted to a magnitude 6.3.