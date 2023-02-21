Community Remembers Dallas Teen Killed In Car Crash

DALLAS, N.C. — A family in Gaston County is grieving the tragic loss of a senior in high school. 17-year-old Walker Hayes was killed in a car crash on Monday.

Walker died suddenly Presidents Day afternoon when his car slammed into the back of a tractor trailer on Highway 321 in Dallas.

Friends, family and a massive community came together Tuesday night in front of Walker’s church to remember the Highland School of Technology student.

Walker was set to graduate at the end of the school year and was only a month away from his 18th birthday.

NC State Highway Patrol tells WCCB the tractor trailer was slowing down for upcoming traffic when Walker hit it.

The crash is under investigation.