Doctors Say Penis Length Has Grown Over Past 30 Years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A new study finds that penises are growing faster than ever. According to researchers at Stanford, over the last 30 years, testosterone levels have decreased, but penises have gotten longer. They observed an average increase of up to 6 inches. Doctors at the Stanford medical school says declining sperm quality and testosterone level trends in male reproductive health data are concerning. Does size matter?

Plus, is there trouble in paradise for Joe and Melissa Gorga? Fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey are concerned after a bikini clad woman is seen taking a shot off Joe’s chest. The two then share a hug. One fan on social media points out that Joe is not wearing his wedding ring the video. Another fan says people should relax, that Melissa was there and they are just having a good time. Would you be okay with your significant other doing that with another person?

This episode features WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty and WCCB TV’s Ashley Anderson.