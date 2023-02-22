Pickleball League ‘Play The Ladders’ Set To Launch This March

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Play The Ladders, a new pickleball league announces the launch of its inaugural season starting March 20th, 2023.

Julie Lowe and Elizabeth Isenhour are the faces behind the Play The Ladders league. As avid tennis and pickleball players, the two athletes came together to allow the community to enjoy friendly competitive pickleball matches year round.

Players in the league can choose to join matches at their own convenience, by simply selecting their desired date, time, and location.

Each season is eight weeks long and will be concluded by an end-of-season tournament where winners receive a trophy and prizes.

“I’ve had so many friends reach out to me recently looking to find pickleball matches or someone to play with and thought this would be a great way for them to do just that,” said Lowe. “This league is really designed to give players the opportunity to get active, meet new people and improve their game – at their convenience! We’re looking to partner with facilities to create fun interactive experiences and collaborations, with a goal of bringing people and causes together in the greater Charlotte area.”

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to several organizations giving back to the Charlotte community, including Bomsom Buddies, a Charlotte-based non-profit that hosts various tennis clinic fundraisers to benefit cancer awareness programs and research.

How to join

The season begins March 20th, and sign-ups are currently open. Season sign-on price costs $25

Head over to Playtheladders.com to learn more.