Warm Winter Good for Business, Bad for Snow-Lovers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you woke up from a months-long hibernation and took a stroll through the Queen City today, you may very well think we’re in April or May.

But, much to Punxsutawney Phil’s chagrin, it’s still February. His loss, though, is our gain – at least for those soaking in the sun and spring-like weather at Veterans Memorial Park in Commonwealth.

“I love it,” says Dan Wadlinger. “I moved up here from up north, so being able to be outside in February is fantastic.”

Donte League was honing his basketball skills when we caught up with him. He says the warm weather is the only reason he made it outside today.

“I just hopped out of bed so I can take advantage of the day. Get the heart rate up, get the blood pumping. Get some nice fresh air.”

Outdoorsy folk aren’t the only ones enjoying the warmth. It’s good for business, too. Common Market’s Plaza Midwood location was bustling with familiar faces and new ones alike.

Khalila Chandra, a bartender at Common Market, says they were busy all day.

“A lot of our regulars are here, they brought a lot of their friends with them. We’ve noticed an increase in sales, so everyone’s just hanging out and drinking and enjoying the weather.”

And it gets even warmer from here. Not only will Thursday likely end up as the fourth-earliest 80° calendar day on record in Charlotte, we could also crack an all-time record high for February.

While everyone we talked to today enjoyed today’s weather, they also admitted it felt a little…

“Weird, man,” says League. “My birthday was last week, and usually on my birthday it’s snowing, so it’s kind of beach weather around February.”

Some people, like Teddy Lacey, say the warm weather isn’t all good.

“I just don’t want to think about having to cut grass. Because the season is turning so quick, man. You can’t tell winter from summer now.”