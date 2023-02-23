Queen City Scooters Donates Custom Bike To Help Foster Kids

GASTONIA, N.C. – If you’ve ever wanted a customized, tricked out scooter bike, here’s your chance. And, it’s for a great local cause. Queen City Scooters unveiled a scooter Tuesday, which they donated to Least of These Carolinas. Least of These helps foster children in our area. They’re going to auction off the scooter at their 10 years of service celebration gala next week.

The scooter can reach 15 miles per hour, support up to 1,000 pounds, has a lift kit on it, an alarm system and so much more. Least of These Carolinas Executive Director Susanna Kavanaugh says, “If we can’t raise money, we can’t take care of children in foster care, so it means the world to us. And that Nick has a special tie, that he knows what it was like to be in foster care, so he understands what these kids go through. So when we get a gift like that that comes from the heart, it’s special.”

Queen City Scooters owner Nick Smith, who was in the foster care system as a child, says, “When I first stepped foot in here and saw the entire operation for what it truly was, I was beyond…I was almost in tears, it blew my mind.”

You can bid on the scooter online here. You do not have to be at the gala in person to win. The auction opens Wednesday at 11am and closes at 9pm next Thursday, March 2nd. The opening bid is $999.