Talk, Truth, Tea: Nipsey Hussle’s Killer Sentenced & Reba McEntire Becomes Mentor For Young Singers

HOLLYWOOD, CA– In this morning’s “Talk, Truth, Tea”, the man accused of Nipsey Hussles‘s murder gets sentenced to 60 years in prison. Prosecutors say Eric Holder approached Hussle claiming that he snitched on him before fatally shooting him. Hussle was a grammy award-winning rapper who has collaborated with other artists like Drake, Meek Mill and Kendrick Lamar.

Country music legend, Reba McEntire will be joining “The Voice“. McEntire will serve as the show’s, mega mentor. She will work alongside coaches, Chance The Rapper, Kelly Clarkson, and Blake Shelton. Shelton has announced that this will be his final season as a coach on the show. McEntire has been a part of the show before, serving as a “Battle Advisor”. The new season of “The Voice” takes the stage next month.