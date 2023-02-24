90 Day Fiance Star Veronica Rodriguez Shares Experience On Hit Show

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – 90 Day Fiance star Veronica Rodriguez stopped by Rising to share her experience on the hit tv show. Rodriguez says it’s been a whirl wind becoming part of the cast of 90 Day “The Single Life”.

“It’s been wild. When Tim first asked me to meet with the producers and have that interview, I thought they are never going to cast you – but I will do it. I am a very yes person, with past experiences I would rather regret doing something, than that missed opportunity. Something a lot of people don’t know, when I was on Tim’s first season, I didn’t get paid an appearance fee.” said Roriguez.

Charlotte has been thrusted into the spotlight showcasing restaurants and coffee shops in Rodriguez’ 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life season as well as Tim Malcolm’s. “Most Charlotteanns I talk to are so excited. It’s so cool to watch our city on TV and watch the show and have the representation there, it’s been nice. I don’t get recognize as often as Tim does, but I think sometimes when I do people direct message me and say they didn’t want to bother you. Good, respectful southern folk have been nice to me.” said Rodriguez.

You can catch Tim Malcolm and Veronica Rodriguez on 90 Day Fiance’s “Pillow Talk.”