1 Killed In 3 Vehicle Crash On I-77

MOORESVILLE, NC — A Stanley man died after troopers say he crashed into a tractor-trailer in Iredell County. The crash happened around 1p.m. Tuesday afternoon on I-77 South near mile marker 32.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol says A 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Gary Wayne Hammond, 50, of Stanley, didn’t slow down in time and crashed into a 2023 International tractor-trailer.

After the initial accident, troopers say the Chevrolet Silverado spun out of control to the right and struck a 2020 Volvo tractor-trailer also traveling south.

The driver of the Volvo, Jerry Goode Jr., 55, of Westfield, NC, and the driver of the International, Montez Selph, 27, of Greenwood, Mississippi, were not injured.