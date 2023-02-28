CHARLOTTE, NC — Congratulations to our January 2023 Teacher of the Month, Erika Traywick! Ms. Traywick is a teacher at Smithfield Elementary and was nominated by Jennifer Hamer.

Jennifer said the following of Ms. Traywick:

“This teacher’s passion is evident in her dedication to her students. She cares deeply for her children and does everything she can to support their growth and development. It is her goal to teach her students to believe in themselves as well as respect and take care of one another. She believes all children are capable and seeks to instill a love of learning.”

Thank you for all that you do Ms. Traywick!

If you know a teacher who goes above and beyond, you can nominate them to be a Teacher of the Month here.