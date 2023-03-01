Center City Weekend With Molly Kenny: Live Jazz, St. Patrick’s Day Parade, and more

CHARLOTTE, NC — Molly Kenny is always in the know with fun events around Charlotte. This week, enjoy live jazz with a $5 glass of wine, St. Patrick’s Day Parade, and more.

Live Jazz and $5 Wine Tastings at Common Market

South End – 235 West Tremont Ave

2nd and 4th Thursdays

5pm – Wine tastings

7pm – 10pm – Free Jazz

Enjoy bites from the Common Market late night menu and browse their selection of beer and wine.

Charlotte St Patrick’s Day Parade

Saturday, March 11

Parade: 11AM – 1PM

Festival: 10AM – 6PM

The Parade and festival are back after a year’s hiatus.

Parade – steps off from Tryon and 9th Streets at 11am.

Festival – Tryon and 3rd Streets

HERstory: Levine Museum of the New South

Sunday, March 12

Noon-4:00pm

VAPA Center – 700 N. Tryon Street

Free!

The Levine Museum of the New South has moved out of their previous home on 7th Street.

They are now “Digital First”, with an interim space in Three Wells Fargo.

But for this VERY cool program, they are partnering with the National Women’s History Alliance and the VAPA Center.

The theme is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.”

The afternoon is filled with arts & crafts activities inspired by this year’s theme, pop-up performances throughout the day, story time, historical insights, and more.

Extra points for dressing up as your favorite shero! You’ll get to hit the stage and show & tell the crowd who you’re paying tribute to.