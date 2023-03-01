Center City Weekend With Molly Kenny: Live Jazz, St. Patrick’s Day Parade, and more
CHARLOTTE, NC — Molly Kenny is always in the know with fun events around Charlotte. This week, enjoy live jazz with a $5 glass of wine, St. Patrick’s Day Parade, and more.
Live Jazz and $5 Wine Tastings at Common Market
South End – 235 West Tremont Ave
2nd and 4th Thursdays
5pm – Wine tastings
7pm – 10pm – Free Jazz
Enjoy bites from the Common Market late night menu and browse their selection of beer and wine.
Charlotte St Patrick’s Day Parade
Saturday, March 11
Parade: 11AM – 1PM
Festival: 10AM – 6PM
The Parade and festival are back after a year’s hiatus.
Parade – steps off from Tryon and 9th Streets at 11am.
Festival – Tryon and 3rd Streets
HERstory: Levine Museum of the New South
Sunday, March 12
Noon-4:00pm
VAPA Center – 700 N. Tryon Street
Free!
The Levine Museum of the New South has moved out of their previous home on 7th Street.
They are now “Digital First”, with an interim space in Three Wells Fargo.
But for this VERY cool program, they are partnering with the National Women’s History Alliance and the VAPA Center.
The theme is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.”
The afternoon is filled with arts & crafts activities inspired by this year’s theme, pop-up performances throughout the day, story time, historical insights, and more.
Extra points for dressing up as your favorite shero! You’ll get to hit the stage and show & tell the crowd who you’re paying tribute to.