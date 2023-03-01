Cheating To Lose Weight? Diabetes Drug In Short Supply As Dieters Stock Up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Two life-saving drugs are changing how people are losing weight. And it’s sparking a conversation on how far people will go to be thin. Doctors are prescribing drugs like Ozempic, meant for people with diabetes, to help people suppress their appetites. Those prescriptions are leading to a shortage of medication for people who actually need them.

Medical marijuana has a better chance of passing in North Carolina this time around. Senate Bill 3, also known as the Compassionate Care Act, is headed to the house after passing a third vote in the senate. A similar bill did not get a vote in the house last year. This time around lawmakers say more of their colleagues have an open mind.