Apple Store at Northlake Mall Permanently Closing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – After the third shooting in as many months at Northlake Mall, one shop is closing its doors.

The Apple store at Northlake Mall says it’s closing permanently in preparation to open a new store in the area next year.

A statement from an Apple representative says in part, “In preparation for a new store we plan to open in the Charlotte area early next year, we will be closing Apple Northlake on March 2. All of our team members will continue to support our Charlotte customers at Apple SouthPark and the Apple Store Online.”

There’s no word exactly where or when the new store will open.

Nobody was injured in the shooting at the mall on Tuesday.