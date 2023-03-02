Goodwill Bridal Pop-Up Shop Event This Weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Calling all brides! You don’t want to miss our fourth annual, one-day-only Bridal Pop-Up Sale! We’ll be selling hundreds of designer gowns – many with the original tags still on them – at drastically reduced prices. Goodwill’s fourth annual Bridal Pop-Up Sale is taking place Saturday, March 4, 2023, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Goodwill Opportunity Campus, located at 5301 Wilkinson Boulevard in west Charlotte. We’ll be selling hundreds of bridal gowns, special occasion dresses and bridesmaid dresses in new or gently used condition.