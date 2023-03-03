Charges Filed After 3-Year-Old Killed in Fort Mill Car Accident

FORT MILL, S.C. — A deadly car accident in York County has claimed the life of a 3-year-old child.

The Fort Mill Police Department says on Thursday morning around 12:04 a.m., they were called to an accident on Munn Road. When officers arrived, they found a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro driven by 26-year-old Tyrique Boyce had run off the road near Fort Mill High School. Boyce, an adult passenger and a 3-year-old child were inside the vehicle. According to records, Boyce lost control of the car, drove off the road, hit a culvert and then struck a tree.

The child was transported to an area hospital but died from injuries sustained in the accident. Boyce and the adult passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say alchohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Tyrique Boyce is currently in custody and is charged with:

Felony DUI Great Body Injury

Felony DUI Death

Child endangerment

Child Safety Restraint

Seatbelt Violation

We will update this story as more information becomes available.