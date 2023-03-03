Mom Slams Biden For Laughing While Talking About Sons’ Fentanyl Deaths

CHARLOTTE, NC — President Joe Biden is facing backlash for what some say is inaction on two serious problems here in the United States.

A Michigan mom is calling out the president for laughing while talking about overdose deaths. Her sons died in July 2020 after taking fentanyl-laced Percocet pills.

GOP Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene pinned the blame on the Biden Administration.

More than 70-thousand fentanyl deaths were reported in 2021.

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright