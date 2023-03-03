Should Universities Be Responsible For Student-Athlete Crimes?

CHARLOTTE, NC — Two SEC athletes are facing major consequences for making some reckless decisions.

Alabama basketball standout Brandon Miller is facing scrutiny after police connected him to a fatal January shooting. Police say the potential top 5 NBA draft pick gave a gun to a former teammate who then handed the gun to person who committed the crime.

Then there’s UGA football star Jalen Carter. Carter turned himself into police this week following a deadly crash that killed a teammate and a staff member in January. Police say racing and alcohol impairment contributed to the crash.

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright