Strong Storms Batter Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Strong storms and gusty winds caused scattered damage across the WCCB Charlotte viewing area Friday afternoon and evening.

Wind gusts upwards of 40 miles per hour uprooted a tree and knocked it over on top of two houses in the 100 block of South Smallwood Place in West Charlotte. Fortunately, while the owners were home when this happened, there are no injuries to report. The houses weren’t so lucky; the tree may take several days to clear out while officials assess the damage.

And that’s not the only place reporting storm damage. A mudslide occurred in Morganton along Highway 64 at around 7 PM after showers and storms collapsed an embankment, causing debris and water to flow over the road. NCDOT crews ended up having to bring in a backhoe to clear the roadway, which is now back open. No injuries were caused by the slide, either.

A tree also reportedly fell on top of a car in Troutman; again, no injuries were reported. It’s definitely been an active afternoon and evening, but it seems like everyone has gotten out of this unscathed. Hopefully, it stays that way.

Severe weather season is only getting started in the Carolinas, so we’ll be sure to keep you weather-wise.