Talk, Truth, Tea: Chris Brown Throws Fan’s Phone After Lap Dance & Chris Pine’s Hair Insult

HOLLYWOOD, CA– In this morning’s Talk, Truth, Tea, singer Chris Brown pulls a fan from the audience for a lap dance. The fan was concentrating on recording herself onstage and she was not paying much attention to Brown. He appears to become insulted and takes her phone and throws it. The fan was able to get the phone back after the show.

Chris Pine is revealing why his hair went from long to short. Pine says he found out what people were saying behind his back. His publicist told him that he looked like Jennifer Aniston from the early “Friends” seasons. After hearing that, he decided to go with the shorter cut.