Track and Timeline of Today’s Severe Weather Threat

Nicole Madden,

A line of strong to severe storms will move into the Carolinas today ahead of a cold front. The entire region has the threat of a severe storm today.  A level 2 (out of 5) severe threat is highlighted by the storm prediction center for areas near and west of I-85. The largest widespread threat will be damaging straight-line winds. However, a tornado watch is in effect just to the west of the region. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Localized flooding will be a concern for the mountains with 1-2″ of rainfall possible over a very short period of time.

Severe Threats

The line of thunderstorms will be capable of producing damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rainfall. The storms will move quickly into the mountains between 3-5pm. The storms will arrive near the I-85 corridor between 5-8pm. It will clear the region by 8-10pm.

Wind Alerts

A high wind warning is in effect for the mountains until 10am Saturday with gusts 60+ mph and winds out of the west 20-30 mph with some of the strongest winds arriving after the front passes. A wind advisory is in effect for the Piedmont until 1am with winds out of the southwest 20-30 mph with gusts 40-50 mph.

