Gardner-Webb Women Win The Big South Tournament

Charlotte, N.C.—

The Gardner-Webb women’s basketball team completed the Big South sweep, winning both the regular season and conference tournament crowns. The Runnin’ Bulldogs overcame a 4th quarter deficit to beat High Point 74-61 in the championship game. Jhessyka Williams led the way with 33 points and 11 rebounds. Gardner-Webb has not lost since December 20 and is riding the momentum of 21 consecutive wins. GW will find out their tournament seed on Selection Sunday, March 12.