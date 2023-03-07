Spring Clean Your N Charlotte Toyota With These Tips

Your N Charlotte Toyota has been through it – not only did it make it through a busy holiday season, but we also made it (pretty much) through winter. Spring has sprung and now is as good a time as any to spring clean your car. Toyota of N Charlotte is here with tips and a quick guide on how to prep your car for the new season.

N Charlotte Toyota tips for spring cleaning your car’s interior

Before you do anything when it comes to spring cleaning, declutter your car. Remove the junk, take out the trash, and organize what’s left. Then, our N Charlotte Toyota service specialists recommend the following:

Vacuum and dust the interior. Be sure to get into those hard-to-reach spots like the seatback pockets, under the seats, in the glovebox and center console, and in the trunk or cargo space. You can use a paintbrush to dust out super-small places like air vents.

Once you’ve vacuumed your car out, wipe any plastic or vinyl surfaces with the proper cleaning supplies and a damp rag. Be sure to get everything, including levers, knobs, and buttons.

Next, shampoo and spot treat your fabric seats, floor mats, and headliner. If your car interior is trimmed in leather, clean and condition it so it’s ready for the heat of summer.

Clean the glass on your windows – take care to utilize the right cleaning products, as the wrong ones can damage the tint on the inside of your windows.

Stick some dryer sheets under the seat. This will bring a clean, fresh smell to your ride for pennies on the dollar.

Tackle your N Charlotte Toyota’s exterior spring cleaning with these tips

What about the exterior? Now that your interior is ready for spring, let’s talk about how to spring clean the exterior and prepare it for sun and rain this spring and summer. Here are the top tips from Toyota of N Charlotte:

First and foremost, wash your car. Use the proper soap (using dish soap can actually damage your paint over time). Our N Charlotte Toyota parts specialists can help you find the right product to use. Be sure to get your tires and wheels.

Once you’ve finished, dry your car. Move it into the shade and use a microfiber cloth to dry your entire car – this will prevent unsightly water spots on the paint.

Clay bar your car next. Using the clay bar will help remove any imperfections on the paint, making it a much better surface for car wax.

Speaking of which, your final step when it comes to the paint should be waxing. Apply a few coats of quality wax to ensure your car paint stays protected from rain and sun this summer.

Shine your tires and while you’re at it, check the tread to ensure it’s deep enough for traction. You should also check the overall condition of your tires and look for damage like blisters, sidewall separation, and any other damage.

Finally, take a look at your car’s wiper blades. How does the rubber on them look? If it’s worse for the wear, you should replace your blades (grab a pair at the Toyota of N Charlotte parts store).

Have questions? Need supplies for car detailing and spring cleaning? Call us today – Toyota of N Charlotte is open seven days a week at (704) 875-9199. You can find us at 13429 Statesville Road, just off I-77 at exit 23 in Huntersville.