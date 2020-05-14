Toyota of N Charlotte’s Car Detailing Guide To Stains

As a responsible car owner, you have to take care of every inch of your vehicle to keep it in good condition – including the interior. However, this is often easier said than done! It can be tough to keep up with the car care inside of your car, especially if you often have passengers. With eating on the go, small kids in the back, pets, and just life in general, stains will happen. If you want to keep your car looking like-new and also keep the resale value high, it’s to your benefit to know how to remove them! Check out Toyota of N Charlotte’s quick car detailing tips when it comes to removing stains.

Car detailing tips for common stains

GUM

Have you ever stepped in gum and got it stuck to the bottom of your shoe? Now imagine that sticky mess on the carpet or seat of your car. It’s not easy to get rid of, but here are our car detailing tips for gum and other sticky stains:

Apply ice to the spot – this will get the residue to harden up

Scrape the now-hard residue off with a dull knife

Use a laundry stain remover and water to further treat the spot if a stain remains

COFFEE

We know, we know – you need your caffeine fix in the morning. However, coffee (although it smells great) isn’t a good look for your car. Here’s how to treat this type of stain:

Immediately soak the stain with cold water

Apply laundry stain remover and let it sit for 5-10 minutes

Use more cold water to blot the stain out

If it won’t go away, test laundry bleach or oxiclean in an inconspicuous place to make sure it doesn’t damage the upholstery and then apply to the remaining stain

KETCHUP

Condiment stains are sure to happen when you’re a fan of convenient fast food. However, although they can be tough to remove, these Charlotte car detailing tips should help:

Try to remove the excess condiment from the stained area, but DON’T rub it into the fabric – it’ll make the stain worse.

Spray the area with laundry stain remover and let it sit for 10 minutes

Use hot water to rinse the stain and repeat until it’s gone

SODA

Just like ketchup, not much goes better with fast food than an ice cold soda. Soda is sugary, though, so a spill can not only leave a stain in your car but also attract insects after the fact. Here’s how our Charlotte auto care experts recommend treating this stain:

Soak the stain immediately with cold water

Use a laundry stain remover to treat it until the stain has gone

INK

It’s easy to get ink stains in your car with kids + markers in the backseat. However, it’s also easy to treat them using these car detailing tips:

Use rubbing alcohol (or hairspray in a pinch) and dab it around the stain

Place a paper towel over the stain and continue to apply rubbing alcohol until the stain lifts

