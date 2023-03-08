St. Patrick’s Day Parade Marches Through Tryon Street Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After a three-year hiatus, Charlotte’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to the Queen City this Saturday. You have Rory Wall and Michael Lenahan to thank for that.

“There was an opportunity to pick up the flag, we decided to do it, and we re-created the parade,” says Wall. “Simple as that.”

“I think Charlotte’s an incredible city and it deserves an incredible parade,” adds Lenahan.

Thousands of marchers and even more spectators will be here in the heart of Charlotte as our local St. Patrick’s Day parade rolls down Tryon Street.

If projections from the last time Charlotte held the parade in 2019 hold up, nearly 100,000 people may be in attendance this year.

The people are the reason Wall is proud to bring the parade back. That, and the fact that St. Patrick’s Day is his birthday.

“I mean, is there any better day of the year than St. Patrick’s Day to celebrate and have a party? On St. Patrick’s Day, everybody is Irish.”

As the days get longer, and the afternoons get warmer, this weekend’s parade will be a great excuse to get some fresh air.

“It’s a good opening for spring. People will come out of the winter caves that we’ve been in and stay a day outside and enjoy it.”

The parade takes place Saturday from 11 am to 1 PM, following along Tryon street from 9th street to 3rd street. Come out, wear some green, grab a brew, and you might even see some of your favorite WCCB team members out and about.