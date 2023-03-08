Tale Of 2 Republicans: McConnell Vs. Tucker

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The tale of two Republicans. Senator Mitch McConnell is slamming Fox News host Tucker Carlson for down playing the violence on January 6. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy gave Carlson over 40,000 hours of video. Tucker edited then aired a piece that showed a mostly peaceful scene, unlike what actually unfolded on the Capitol steps and inside the building that day.

The Capitol Police Chief quickly condemned Carlson, saying he cherry-picked calmer moments from that violent day. McConnell is standing with the Chief, saying Fox News made a mistake. When does this end?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode