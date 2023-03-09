Buster Murdaugh Calls Police For Help

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Buster Murdaugh called the police for help. The only surviving son of Alex Murdaugh said someone took a photo of him while he was inside his Hilton Head, South Carolina home. So police beefed up security for Buster. Does he deserve protection and privacy?

And, you know who may need some protection? Passengers on air planes! A fight broke out on a Southwest airplane after a man allegedly, accidentally bumped into another man’s wife. It happened on a flight going from Dallas to Phoenix. Both men were eventually escorted off the plane, but neither were arrested. Should they have been?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode