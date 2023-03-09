Missing 64-Year-Old Man from Rowan County Last Seen in February

1/2

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man from Rowan County.

Earl Guy Hall, 64, was reported missing by his family in February. He was last seen at his home on Westway Lane which is off of Gheen Road just outside of Salisbury.

Hall is known to drive a 1989 Chevrolet S10 with blue stripes. He is described as a white man, 6 feet tall and has black hair.

Anyone who has seen Hall or his vehicle is asked to contact Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Detective Amber Weaver at (704) 216-8715 or Lt. Ryan Barkley at (704) 216-8711.