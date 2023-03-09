Police: Fort Mill Paramedic Sexually Assaulted Teen in Ambulance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Fort Mill paramedic is out on bond after being accused of sexually assaulting a female passenger he was transporting to the hospital.

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have arrested and charged 31-year-0ld Akingbiwaju Opadele with felony sexual contact under pretext of medical treatment. According to officials, on January 17, 2023, a 17-year-old girl was being transported by Fort Mill Emergency Medical Services from Fort Mill to Atrium Health in Charlotte. The victim had experienced a medical episode authorities say.

Upon arrival at Atrium, the girl told hospital staff she was sexually assaulted by Opadele while in the back of the ambulance during the drive. The girl told staff, Opadele was the only person in the back of the ambulance at the time.

Police say the girl was treated at the hospital and also received a sex assault exam. Based on the analysis of the sex assault kit, examination of evidence and victim and witness testimony, detectives determined there was probable cause to charge Opadele. A warrant was issued on Tuesday and he was found at his home by authorities.

Opadele was transported to the Mecklenburg County jail and given a $15,000 unsecured bond.

37 minutes. That is how long it took for a Fort Mill Paramedic to be released from jail after being arrested by CMPD and charged with the sexual assault of a 17-year-old patient. He was released on a $15k unsecured bond. What message are we sending to the most vulnerable (1/2) — Chief Jennings (@cmpdchief) March 9, 2023

We have reached out to Fort Mill Emergency Medical Services for a statement. This case remains under investigation.