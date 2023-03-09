Severe Weather Preparedness Week Underway in Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ah, spring. The flowers are blooming, the birds are chirping… and severe weather is booming. So, why does Mother Nature tend to kick things into high gear this time of year?

A big reason why is the jet stream. While it may be stronger in the winter, the major temperature swings we often see in the spring fuel powerful storm systems that are able to harness its power and bring its winds closer to the surface.

But winds aren’t the only thing to worry about.

“Flooding is actually the number-one killer in the Carolinas when it comes to weather-related deaths,” according to National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist Clay Chaney.

And the trends aren’t our friend.

“We’re starting to see heavier thunderstorms with a lot more rain,” says John Wendell with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Stormwater Services. “That’s probably due to the fact that temperatures are getting warmer. Warmer air holds more moisture.”

The Metro’s rapid growth isn’t helping, either.

“Because there are more impervious surfaces now, more run-off is going into our creeks,” adds Wendel. “The more we continue to build, the more run-off there is going to be.”

Whether it’s flooding, wind, or tornadoes, it’s important to stay weather-wise.

“You want to have a communication plan and have that established with your family and friends, especially the elderly that are more vulnerable,” says Chaney.

And that includes having multiple ways to receive warnings, like Char-Meck Alerts.

“Any time there is an emergency in the county, whether it’s natural or man-made, we can put out… the most current and accurate information from the emergency officials,” Charlotte Emergency Management Planner Tony Bateman tells us.

And remember: turn around, don’t drown.