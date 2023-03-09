The WWE Wants To Legalize Betting On Its Wrestling Entertainment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The WWE is betting on itself, and it’s hoping you will, too. The company is reportedly in talks to legalize betting on its matches, which are scripted. Should betting on scripted matches be legal?

Plus, the Ivy League are schools people dream about, like Yale, Harvard, and Princeton. Kids aspire to get in, but a lot of their athletes want something out of it, too. There’s a class action lawsuit against the Ivys because they don’t offer athletic scholarships. Do these kids have a point?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode