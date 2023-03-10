Illuminated Vapor Trail From Rocket Launch Could Be Seen Across The Carolinas Saturday

CHARLOTTE, NC — NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia will support a rocket launch on Saturday, March 11th.

According to NASA Wallops, there is a 70% chance of favorable conditions for the launch.

Our weather office is reporting a 70% chance of favorable conditions for Rocket Lab's Electron launch from Wallops scheduled for March 11. The main concern for our 6-8 pm ET launch window is violating the thick cloud rule. https://t.co/8BmSjGAEZC — NASA Wallops (@NASA_Wallops) March 10, 2023

Weather permitting, the launch may be visible across the Carolinas. High clouds will move in from the west through Saturday evening ahead of our next weather system. The farther east you live, the better chance you have at seeing the launch.

The launch window is two hours long. From 6 pm to 8 pm EST. With the launch being around or just after sunset, a illuminated vapor trail is possible!

How To View:

Look east just after 6 pm

Watch the live stream to see when the rocket takes off. If we see it, it will be just a couple minutes after launch

Have a clear view of the horizon

This mission is for Capella Space which is a commercial customer for Rocket Lab. The name of the mission is “Stronger Together”. According to NASA, “The mission is a dedicated launch for satellite manufacturer and Earth observation company Capella Space.”