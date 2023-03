1/3

2/3

3/3





CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This is night one of three where overnight low temperatures fall at or below freezing.

This cold will present a risk to agriculture across the southeast so be sure to protect sensitive vegetation.

Freeze Warning Protection:

– Bring plants and pets inside. If plants cannot be moved, cover them with cloth – not plastic! Be sure to remove the covering at sunrise as it can burn plants if left on.