North Carolina Oceanfront Home Collapses Into The Atlantic

RODANTHE, N.C. — Another oceanfront home in North Carolina has been claimed by the Atlantic Ocean.

The oceanfront home at 23228 East Point Drive in Rodanthe collapsed early Monday afternoon. This is the fourth oceanfront home in Rodanthe to collapse in just over a year. Thankfully, none of the homes have been occupied.

This collapse comes as dangerous marine conditions batter the coast. The National Weather Service Newport/Morehead office says, “Northwesterly winds with gusts in excess of 35 mph will be possible tonight into Tuesday morning. Seas will continue to remain elevated as well, especially north of Cape Hatteras.”

Cape Hatteras National Park Service put out a statement Monday saying, “Cape Hatteras National Seashore (Seashore) visitors should use caution when participating in recreational activities on the beach and in the ocean near East Point Drive in Rodanthe, North Carolina, due to debris from a collapsed one-story house.”