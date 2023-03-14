Former VP’s Joke Prompts Debate: Is Paternity Leave Necessary?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Former VP Mike Pence made a bad joke about U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg requesting parental leave after adopting twins with his husband in 2021. Put the the politics aside: is paternity leave necessary?

And, it’s time for another WTF, as in What The Florida? Republicans advanced two of Governor Ron DeSantis’ initiatives that bans gender affirming care for minors, and eliminates diversity programs in colleges. If you are somebody living in a state where decisions like this directly affect you, do you stay and fight, or do you hop a flight and move your family out?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode