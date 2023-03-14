Local Farmers Prepare Crops For Freezing Temperatures

As freezing temperatures move in, Patterson Farms in Rowan County is working to protect their crops.

Strawberries are one of the first fruits farmers harvest in the spring. This year the strawberries started growing earlier than they should have due to the warmer temperatures, but Doug Patterson, owner of Patterson Farms, is no stranger to these temperature drops, “We have been growing strawberries for many years. Since the 70s. I cannot think of a year where we did not have a cold snap.”

Farmers at Patterson Farms put out a thin piece of fabric to help keep heat close to the surface. The sunlight during the day helps, but if frost were to develop and lay on top of this fabric, that could harm the plant.

Due to the warm winter, the flowers and the crops are running roughly three weeks ahead of schedule.

Meteorologist Kaitlin Wright asked Mr. Patterson what the key was to being a successful farmer? He said, “You have to have a lot of faith and a lot of patience. It is a good life, it’s a hardworking life, but a good life.”