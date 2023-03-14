CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Cook up an easy dinner tonight for you and the family. We’re making one pot cheesy smoked sausage pasta skillet in our revamped Rising kitchen.

You’ll need,

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 pound Smoked Turkey Sausage sliced

1 cup diced onion about 1 medium onion

1 tablespoon minced garlic about 2-3 fresh cloves

2 cups chicken broth

1 10-ounce can diced tomatoes (with or without chiles) (like rotel)

1/2 cup milk or heavy cream

8 ounces dry pasta like rotini, penne or farfalle

salt and pepper to taste

1 cup shredded Cheddar-Jack cheese

1/3 cup sliced scallions for garnish

First, add olive oil to a 5 quart saute pan over medium high heat. Add onions and sausage and cook until lightly browned. Add garlic and cook for about 30 seconds.

Next, add chicken broth, tomatoes (undrained), milk, pasta, and seasonings. Bring the mixture to a boil, cover, and reduce heat to low. Simmer for about 15 minutes, or until pasta is tender and most of the liquid is absorbed.

Finally, turn off the heat and stir in ½ cup of cheese. Sprinkle remaining cheese on top and cover for about five minutes to allow cheese to melt. Top with sliced scallions and serve. (You could also broil for a couple of minutes to melt the cheese).