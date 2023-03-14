Police Need Help Locating 26-Year-Old Concord Woman

1/2

CONCORD, N.C. — Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 26-year-old woman from Concord.

Yuvaya Deashate Morrisey was last seen at her home on Concord Pointe Lane on March 2, 2023. Morrisey’s mother told police her daughter voluntarily left the home. Yuvaya has health concerns and takes medications authorities say.

Morrisey is described as being a black woman, 5’6, weighs 150 pound, brown eyes, black hair and her hair is possibly in dreads with honey blonde tips. She was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a black shirt, black cardigan and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Yuvaya Morrisey is asked to contact 911 or the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.