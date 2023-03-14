Texas Teen Abduction Shines New Light On Keeping Kids Safe Online

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A 34-year-old man is facing charges after he met a 13-year-old girl from Texas in an online chat room. He abducted her, then held her hostage in a North Carolina shed. She’s now safe at home. How do parents outsmart technology?

And, tell your mothers and grandmothers to stay away from the computer! A 70-year-old man who claimed to be a rich, worldly retired art dealer conned at least 5 women he met online out $1.8 million. He doesn’t even have a passport but he does have an indictment. How does this keep happening? Are people that naive?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode