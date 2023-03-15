Should All Politicians Undergo Mental Health Evaluations?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We’ve got two years to kill until our next election so we’re talking about presidential personalities. Some are wondering if Ron DeDantis’ style of sticking to scripts can compete with former President Trump’s “freewheeling” style. Let’s say this was a student council or a HOA board election. How does somebody’s personality affect how you vote?

Plus, the infamous George Santos isn’t giving up his seat in Congress without a fight. The embattled representative filed paperwork seeking re-election. It comes as federal and state investigators probe his role in a luxury yacht sale. Presidential candidate Nikki Haley is calling for mental competency tests for politicians over 75. How do you feel about mental health tests for all politicians?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode